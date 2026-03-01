Dubai travel advisory 2026: Flights suspended, airspace closed, tourists stranded in Abu Dhabi; what you must know before planning a UAE trip

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have triggered major travel disruptions across the UAE and neighbouring regions, leaving thousands of passengers rethinking their travel plans. As per official updates and airline advisories, carriers including Air India and IndiGo have suspended several Middle East operations after regional instability led to temporary airspace closures and heightened security alerts.

What Happened?

Escalating conflict in the region on 28 February-1 March 2026, led to multiple security incidents and missile interceptions across parts of the Gulf. The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that defence systems were activated and that authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

While officials stated that the overall security environment remains stable, debris from intercepted projectiles reportedly caused isolated damage in civilian areas and triggered precautionary shutdowns of key aviation infrastructure.

Many passengers left stranded

Many passengers scheduled to fly to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Saturday were left stranded after airlines cancelled services following airspace closures across parts of the Middle East amid the ongoing USA-Israel-Iran tensions.

Akurdi resident Neelabh Kumar, who was booked on one of the cancelled flights, said the sudden disruption has left him anxious about returning to work. “My family is relieved, but I’m not. I have to join office on March 1 and there has been no further update from the airline. I’ve emailed my manager,” he said.

A Hadapsar-based couple who were travelling to Dubai for a holiday from Mumbai considered themselves fortunate after their plans changed unexpectedly. “We had reached Lonavla for our onward journey when a personal issue forced our tour operator to cancel the trip. By Saturday afternoon, news of the airspace shutdown came in,” they said.

With Ramzan under way and Eid approaching, many families are now worried about disrupted travel plans. Kondhwa Khurd resident Shafiq Shaikh said, “My brother and his family were supposed to come for Eid. Now the entire plan is uncertain. We hope things normalise soon.”

Some vacation home rental companies in Dubai are coming up and offering free stay to stranded tourists in Dubai. UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has also announced that the country will cover all accommodation and sustenance costs for affected and stranded passengers.

Travel agencies report rising anxiety

Travel agencies have reported rising anxiety among clients. Santosh Gupta, owner of Shree Vinayak Holidays, said travellers scheduled for early and mid-March were increasingly concerned. “One client was to travel on March 1. He is very worried. Several passengers flying to London via Dubai on Emirates are also anxious,” he said.

Gupta added that airlines have yet to clarify refund or rescheduling procedures. “We are waiting for updates,” he said, noting that carriers continue to issue advisories through their social media platforms urging passengers to stay informed.

Impact on Dubai’s Aviation Sector

Operations at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest travel hubs, were disrupted after an incident affected part of a concourse. Authorities said the situation was quickly contained, though injuries were reported and flight schedules were significantly affected. Flights were also grounded at Al Maktoum International Airport as a precaution during the temporary closure of UAE airspace. According to the Dubai Media Office, safety remains the top priority, and crisis-response systems have been activated to manage the evolving situation.

Airlines Suspend or Reroute Flights

Several regional and international carriers halted operations or issued advisories. Emirates, Etihad Airways, and flydubai temporarily adjusted schedules, while Indian airlines suspended services pending further review.

Passengers have been urged to check flight status directly with airlines and avoid heading to airports without confirmation, as cancellations and delays continue to ripple across global routes connecting Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Advisory for Indian Nationals

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has advised all Indian nationals in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, and follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy. The Embassy said the Consulate General in Dubai is continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary. In its advisory, the Embassy said Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the toll-free number 800-46342 for any emergency query. The WhatsApp number is +971543090571. Things to look out for:

1. Avoid unnecessary travel

2. Stay alert and follow local safety instructions

3. Monitor official advisories

4. Reach out via emergency helplines if required

The Consulate in Dubai continues to function and is providing updates as needed.

Are Flights Operating Normally Right Now?

No. UAE airspace has faced partial closures, and many flights remain suspended, delayed, or rerouted as a precautionary measure amid rapidly changing security conditions. Both Air India and Indigo have suspended all flights to the Middle East. The airlines have put out travel advisories on X and Instagram, recommending that passengers check their flight status directly with the airline. As of 5pm on 28 February, Indigo flights are cancelled until midnight.

Travellers planning imminent departures or transits through the Middle East should prepare for:

1. Sudden schedule changes

2. Longer layovers or rerouting

3. Temporary suspension of services

4. Operational backlogs even after reopening

Iconic Landmarks Affected

Dubai’s globally recognised luxury hotel, Burj Al Arab, reportedly sustained minor exterior damage after a nearby aerial interception, highlighting how even symbolic sites have not been entirely insulated from the regional tensions.

Though damage was limited, the incident has amplified concerns within the tourism and hospitality industries, which rely heavily on uninterrupted international connectivity.

What This Means for Tourists Planning a Dubai Trip

Dubai remains operational domestically, and authorities insist that safety mechanisms are firmly in place. However, logistical challenges, not on-ground tourism infrastructure, are currently the biggest concern.

If you are planning travel in the coming days or weeks:

Consider postponing non-essential trips until aviation schedules stabilise.

Monitor airline and government updates daily.

Do not travel to the airport without confirmed booking status.

Expect recovery to take time even after airspace fully reopens.

Dubai’s economy is deeply tied to global mobility, serving as a bridge between East and West. Even short-term disruptions can create cascading effects across tourism, aviation, and hospitality sectors worldwide. While officials emphasise that the situation is being actively managed, the episode serves as a reminder that geopolitical developments can quickly reshape travel realities, even in destinations known for stability and luxury.

Dubai is not 'closed,' but travel right now is unpredictable due to airspace and aviation disruptions. Anyone planning immediate travel should delay if possible and closely track official updates before making arrangements.

