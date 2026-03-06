Advertisement
'Dubai was not built in a day': How US-Iran conflict tested its global appeal | Explained

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East region after a US-Israel military strike on Iranian territory. Dubai was caught in the crosshairs as Iran targeted the UAE with strikes. The escalation of the US-Iran conflict has raised concerns over Dubai’s image as a stable regional hub. 

Written By Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
For the longest time, the United Arab Emirates and, particularly, Dubai have promoted themselves as safe, tax-friendly, and travel-friendly destinations, known for their modern infrastructure and striking skylines. In a region often associated with geopolitical tensions and uncertainty, the country has sought to project an image of stability, opportunity, and global connectivity for tourists, investors, and expatriates alike.

However, all this and its image as different from the rest of the Middle East came crumbling down when it was dragged into the US-Iran conflict. 

What happened during US-Iran war

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East region after a US-Israel military strike on Iranian territory. In the strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.

After this, Iran launched drone and missile attacks and targeted American military bases in several Arab countries.

What happened in Dubai? 

Dubai was caught in the crosshairs as Iran targeted the UAE with strikes. Earlier, on March 1, 2026, the UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the air force and air defence forces had "dealt with" a significant number of missiles and drones. 

In a statement shared on X, the Ministry confirmed that the military has "so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack."

What are Dubai's major attractions 

- The UAE does not impose income tax on individuals
- Dubai's luxury real estate market
- Dubai as a tourist destination
- Dubai's investment opportunities
- Luxurious lifestyle

Aftereffects on Dubai 

The escalation of the US-Iran conflict has raised concerns over Dubai’s image as a stable regional hub. Temporary flight suspensions disrupted travel and logistics, while heightened security alerts could create uncertainty. 

Financial markets and the real estate sector could also feel pressure if tensions persist. 

At this time, Dr. Prashant Thakur, Executive Director and Head - Research & Advisory, ANAROCK Group, explained that the conflict and the simmering tensions involving Iran and parts of the Gulf has once again brought Dubai’s real estate market under the spotlight.

"With reports of attacks reaching parts of the UAE, investors are inevitably asking whether regional instability could derail one of the world’s most dynamic property markets," Dr. Thakur observed. 

While geopolitical tensions can temporarily affect investor sentiment, Dubai’s real estate market has historically demonstrated a remarkable ability to absorb shocks and recover relatively quickly, the expert explained. 

"Understanding the likely impact of the current conflict, therefore, requires looking at both market fundamentals and past cycles," Dr. Thakur said. 

Dubai has long been marketed as a safe destination in a volatile region, attracting tourists, expatriates, and global investors. However, the recent escalation involving the US and Iran has demonstrated that even well-insulated economic hubs are not completely immune to regional conflicts. 

The developments underscore how geopolitical tensions can challenge the city’s carefully built image.

