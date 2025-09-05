Duchess Of Kent, Katharine, Passes Away At 92, Buckingham Palace Issues Statement

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Britain's Duchess of Kent, Katharine, died at the age of 92. She was married for 64 years to The Duke of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a post on X, The Royal Family said that she passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," the post read.

The Duchess of Kent was known for her appearances at Wimbledon, where she presented the Ladies' Singles Trophy for several years. She was also a passionate musician and music teacher.

The Duchess Of Kent - Early Life

The Duchess was born on February 22, 1933, and was the youngest child and only daughter of the late Sir William Worsley. According to the official of The Royal Family, she grew up at Hovingham Hall near York, the Worsley family home since the early 18th century. Furthermore, she was educated at Queen Margaret's School near York and at Runton Hill School in Norfolk.

The website further mentioned that The Duchess worked for some time in a children's home in York and taught at a pre-school in London, before going on to Oxford to study music.

The Duchess Of Kent - Work

The Duchess became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage. However, for the last three decades, she focused on music and stepped aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002.