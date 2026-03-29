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NewsWorldDuelling accusations: US, Iran trade blame for drone attack on Kurdish President's residence
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Duelling accusations: US, Iran trade blame for drone attack on Kurdish President's residence

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has strongly condemned the targeting of the president of Iraq's Kurdistan, calling it "a clear act of terrorism", alleging the drone strikes to be conducted by the US and Israel by using the term "aggressor enemies."
 

|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Duelling accusations: US, Iran trade blame for drone attack on Kurdish President's residence(Image: ANI)

A drone strike on Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's residence on Saturday sparked a blame game between the US and Iran. The US claimed Iran-backed militias carried out the attack, while Iran counterclaimed it was a US-Israeli assassination attempt.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has strongly condemned the targeting of the president of Iraq's Kurdistan, calling it "a clear act of terrorism", alleging the drone strikes to be conducted by the US and Israel by using the term "aggressor enemies", according to Iranian State Media Press TV.

In an official statement as quoted by Press TV, the IRGC described the reported drone attack on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani as " a clear example of a terrorist act by aggressor enemies."

The IRGC further claimed that the incident reflects a broader pattern of "cowardly assassinations" aimed at undermining peace, stability, and regional cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and neighbouring countries, according to Press TV.

The IRGC also asserted its readiness to defend regional partners, emphasising the need for a "collective defence shield" and enhanced security cooperation among countries to counter the "aggressors", Press TV reported.

The strike on Duhok is no longer just a local security breach; it is a geopolitical Rorschach test. To the West, it is proof of Iran's "malign influence." To Tehran, it is a "false flag" designed to justify Western aggression.

The US said that the attack was conducted by "Iran's terrorist militia proxies in Iraq", according to the official press statment by Thomas "Tommy" Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson.

The official statement said, " The United States unequivocally and forcefully condemns the despicable terrorist attacks by Iran's terrorist militia proxies in Iraq on the private residence of Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani. These actions by Iran and its proxies are a direct assault on Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and unity. We categorically reject the indiscriminate and cowardly terrorist acts that Iran and its terrorist proxies have unleashed in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and throughout Iraq."

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government confirmed the drone strike targeting the residence of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, in Duhok amid the conflict in the region.

According to a statement issued by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the attack was strongly condemned, describing it as a "cowardly drone attack" and calling for urgent action against those responsible.

"I condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the cowardly drone attack on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, in Duhok. Once again, we call on the federal government to act on its responsibilities, bring these outlaw criminals to justice, and curb the continued terrorist attacks carried out by these groups," the statement read.

The Prime Minister further urged the international community to support the Kurdistan Region in protecting its citizens and safeguarding its interests, while asserting that authorities reserve the right to respond decisively to such threats.

"We reserve every right to confront these terrorists, and we will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the Kurdistan Region," the statement added.
 

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