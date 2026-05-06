During Iran tensions, Israel boosts military power, to buy F-35I and F-15IA fighter jets from US – Find out how dangerous they are

US-Israel-Iran War: In a move driven by rising tensions with Iran, Israel is moving ahead with a major upgrade of its air power by purchasing two additional squadrons of advanced fighter jets from the United States. The deal includes F-35I and F-15IA aircraft and comes at a time when security conditions across the region continue to evolve.

Israel’s Defence Ministry has confirmed that a senior ministerial defence committee has approved the procurement plan. Under the agreement, Tel Aviv will acquire a fourth squadron of F-35I jets from Lockheed Martin and a second squadron of F-15IA aircraft from Boeing. The deal is valued at billions of dollars.

According to the ministry, these aircraft will strengthen Israel’s long-term defence structure and help the military respond to changing regional threats. Defence Ministry Director General Amir Baram has instructed the ministry’s mission in Washington to work with American officials to finalise the agreement in the coming days.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Expansion of Israel’s air force fleet

Once the deliveries are completed in the years to come, Israel’s F-35I fleet will rise to around 100 aircraft, while the F-15IA fleet is expected to grow to about 50. At present, the country operates 48 F-35I jets, which were part of an initial order of 50 aircraft.

In 2023, Israel placed an additional order for 25 F-35 jets, with deliveries expected to begin in 2028. In 2024, it also ordered 25 F-15IA aircraft, with the first deliveries expected to begin in 2031.

Long-term defence planning

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the recent war with Iran once again showed the strength of the Israeli Air Force and its central role in national security. He pointed to its importance in defining Israel’s defence posture in the region.

Senior defence official Amir Baram said military procurement is not only aimed at immediate wartime needs but also at maintaining long-term operational advantage for the Israel Defence Forces over the next decade and beyond.

He added that lessons from Operation Roaring Lion have emphasised the importance of strategic cooperation between Israel and the United States, along with the continued need for advanced air capabilities.

In recent developments, several ships carrying around 6,500 tonnes of military equipment from the United States have arrived in Israel to further strengthen ongoing defence preparedness efforts.