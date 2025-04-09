'Dying To Make Deal': Donald Trump Scoffs At Tariff-Hit Nations

After announcing a 104 per cent tariff on China, US President Donald Trump scoffed at tariff-hit nations on Tuesday, stating that they are dying to make a deal with him.

While speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said, "I'm telling you- these countries are calling us up, kissing my a**. They are dying to make a deal- 'please sir make a deal, I'll do anything, I'll do anything sir'".