US TARIFF

'Dying To Make Deal': Donald Trump Scoffs At Tariff-Hit Nations

President Trump scoffed at tariff-hit nations on Tuesday, stating that they are dying to make a deal with him.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2025, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Dying To Make Deal': Donald Trump Scoffs At Tariff-Hit Nations Image: ANI

 After announcing a 104 per cent tariff on China, US President Donald Trump scoffed at tariff-hit nations on Tuesday, stating that they are dying to make a deal with him.

While speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said, "I'm telling you- these countries are calling us up, kissing my a**. They are dying to make a deal- 'please sir make a deal, I'll do anything, I'll do anything sir'".

