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Jaishankar embarks on six-nation visit; to launch India's UNSC campaign in New York

On July 13, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will launch India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-29 and attend the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:52 AM IST
Jaishankar embarks on six-nation visit; to launch India's UNSC campaign in New York
Image Credit: ANI. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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