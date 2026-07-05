External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will begin a 10-day diplomatic tour on Sunday, covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, New York and Brussels. The visit aims to strengthen India's ties with Gulf countries, promote cooperation on regional issues, launch India's campaign for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat for 2028-29, and deepen engagement with the European Union.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will visit Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to July 10.
The minister is expected to hold meetings with his counterparts and senior leaders in all four countries. The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.
“External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from 05-10 July 2026. During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership. The visit will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest,” noted the MEA.
After completing the Gulf leg of his tour, Jaishankar will travel to New York.
On July 13, he will officially launch India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term.
Jaishankar will then visit Brussels on July 14 and 15. He will attend the third India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting and hold discussions with European Union and Belgian leaders.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will also travel to Brussels for the meeting.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Expo, Goyal said the ministers would meet representatives of the European Commission.
"Our effort is that it becomes a supplement to the free trade agreement which we have finalised and will help us to smooth the edges and make it easier to implement and benefit from the FTA going forward," Goyal added.
The minister said the TTC dialogue is expected to strengthen cooperation between India and the European Union in areas such as trade, technology and resilient supply chains. The discussions will also support the effective implementation of the recently concluded free trade agreement.
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