‘Earn More Abroad, Change Your Life’: Indian Woman Highlights Salary Gap Between India And The US

New Delhi: An Indian woman living in the United States recently sparked a conversation online after sharing her thoughts on the difference between salaries in India and America. Sarika Yadav, a blogger, posted an Instagram video titled ‘India vs USA: Salary Reality’, where she encouraged Indians struggling financially to consider moving abroad for five to six years.

Recorded in Hindi with English subtitles, she said, “A few days ago, I posted a video where I said that if you are not earning well in India, you should definitely move abroad for at least five to six years. Work hard, stay dedicated, earn money and save it. By doing this, you can completely change your own life and the life of your family.”

She addressed common concerns about the cost of living and competition abroad. “But tell me, where is there no competition?” she asked.

She compared salaries and expenses in India and the United States, sharing a message she received that claimed Rs 25 lakh in India equals 1 lakh dollars in the United States.

She disagreed, explaining, “If someone in India earns Rs 25 lakh a year and wants to buy a mid-size car, it will cost at least Rs 15 to 18 lakh. That means almost the entire annual income is spent just on the car.”

She added, “After tax deductions in India, around Rs 18 lakh remain from Rs 25 lakh, while in the US, if you earn 1 lakh dollars annually, after tax you still take home about 70,000 dollars. A mid-size car there costs about 30,000 dollars, which is only one-third of the salary. So even after buying the car, you have a good portion of your income left. In comparison, in India, it feels like we end up paying almost the same amount as the car’s value in taxes alone.”

Yadav ended the video with advice, “If you have the need and the opportunity, please move abroad for a few years. It can truly change your destiny.”

The video has more than 2 lakh views on Instagram and has drawn various reactions. One user said, “She has a point but not everyone can move abroad so easily.”

Another commented, “I agree with her completely, the savings abroad are definitely better.”

Some viewers raised concerns. “If you earn Rs 25 lakh in India, you already belong to the top tier, so comparing it like this is unfair,” one wrote.

Another added, “She is right about taxes, but healthcare and housing abroad can eat up most of the salary.”

Someone else highlighted, “She is oversimplifying, but at least it opens a valid discussion.”