Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2878810https://zeenews.india.com/world/earthquake-in-bangkok-massive-7-7-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-thailand-emergency-declared-2878810.html
NewsWorld
EARTHQUAKE IN BANGKOK

Earthquake In Bangkok: Massive 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Thailand; Emergency Declared

Bangkok has been declared a disaster zone following a powerful earthquake in neighboring Myanmar, scroll down for details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 03:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake In Bangkok: Massive 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Thailand; Emergency Declared Image Credits: Twitter

Earthquake In Bangkok: A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Thailand and Myanmar,  causing a high-rise building under construction to collapse in Bangkok on Friday. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicenter was 16 km northwest of Sagaing, at a depth of 10 km. A video shared on social media captured the moment a multi-story building in Bangkok, with a crane on top, crumbled into a massive cloud of dust as people screamed and ran for safety.

In Myanmar, the ruling junta has declared an emergency and is seeking international help. Meanwhile, in Thailand, tremors were felt in the northern region, leading to the temporary suspension of some metro and rail services in Bangkok. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called for an urgent meeting and declared a state of emergency in the capital. China's Yunnan province also reported strong tremors, with its earthquake monitoring agency measuring the quake at 7.9 magnitude.

Earthquake in 2016

In 2016, a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Bagan in central Myanmar, claiming three lives and injuring several others. The country, which borders India and is currently facing a civil war, struggles with an already strained medical system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the devastating earthquake and assured that India is ready to provide all possible assistance to Myanmar and Thailand. PM Modi said on X, “"Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK