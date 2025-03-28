Earthquake In Bangkok: Massive 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Thailand; Emergency Declared

Earthquake In Bangkok: A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Thailand and Myanmar, causing a high-rise building under construction to collapse in Bangkok on Friday. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicenter was 16 km northwest of Sagaing, at a depth of 10 km. A video shared on social media captured the moment a multi-story building in Bangkok, with a crane on top, crumbled into a massive cloud of dust as people screamed and ran for safety.

In Myanmar, the ruling junta has declared an emergency and is seeking international help. Meanwhile, in Thailand, tremors were felt in the northern region, leading to the temporary suspension of some metro and rail services in Bangkok. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called for an urgent meeting and declared a state of emergency in the capital. China's Yunnan province also reported strong tremors, with its earthquake monitoring agency measuring the quake at 7.9 magnitude.

Earthquake sum up 3pm (Mynamar/Thailand)

- 7.7 quake hit near Mandalay/Myanmar

- Hundreds of homes collapsed (various Myanmar cities)

- Strong shocks in Thailand + multiple building collapse in Bangkok

- USGS predicts thousands of people dead



Earthquake in 2016

In 2016, a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Bagan in central Myanmar, claiming three lives and injuring several others. The country, which borders India and is currently facing a civil war, struggles with an already strained medical system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the devastating earthquake and assured that India is ready to provide all possible assistance to Myanmar and Thailand. PM Modi said on X, “"Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone.”