Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987645https://zeenews.india.com/world/earthquake-in-bangladesh-5-2-magnitude-quake-rocks-region-tremors-felt-in-india-2987645.html
NewsWorld
EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake In Bangladesh: 5.5-Magnitude Quake Rocks Region, Tremors Felt In India

Bangladesh Earthquake Today: The quake occurred at 04:38:26 UTC or 10:08:26 AM as per Indian time at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to preliminary seismic data.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake In Bangladesh: 5.5-Magnitude Quake Rocks Region, Tremors Felt In IndiaImage: File

Bangladesh Earthquake: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck early Friday near Narsingdi, Bangladesh, with the epicentre located about 14 kilometres west-southwest of the town, reported United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 04:38:26 UTC or 10:08:26 AM as per Indian time at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to preliminary seismic data. Tremors were felt in surrounding areas, and authorities are currently assessing the situation for any damage or aftershocks.

Casulaties are feared in Bangladesh but the exact details are awaited.

The quake was so intense that its tremors were felt in West Bengal and Assam of India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nitish Kumar new cabinet 2025
Nitish Kumar’s 10th Term: Analysis Of New Cabinet, Ministers, Caste Balance
Handwara narco-terror module
J&K Police, CRPF Conduct Joint Op; Major Narco-Terror Module Busted Near LoC
NIA Red Fort blast case
Red Fort Blast: NIA Nabs Four More Suspects Linked To Terror Attack
Alaska Polar Night
Polar Night Begins In Alaska: Why Utqiagvik Won’t See The Sun For Next 65 Days
Operation Sindoor
Exposed: How China-Pak Used AI To Deceive World During Operation Sindoor
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK Flays DMK For Opposing SIR, Alleges Reliance On Bogus Voters
leg cramps at night
Night Leg Cramps No More: Easy Natural Tips To Sleep Without Leg Ache
Congress
In Shadow Of A Dimming INDIA Bloc, Rahul's Congress Searches For Solo Flame
Orry
Who Is Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry? The Guy Known For Elite-Bollywood Parties
Bihar Politics
Who Is Upendra Kushwaha? His Son Joins Bihar Cabinet Without Contesting Polls