Earthquake In Bangladesh: 5.5-Magnitude Quake Rocks Region, Tremors Felt In India

Bangladesh Earthquake: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck early Friday near Narsingdi, Bangladesh, with the epicentre located about 14 kilometres west-southwest of the town, reported United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 04:38:26 UTC or 10:08:26 AM as per Indian time at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to preliminary seismic data. Tremors were felt in surrounding areas, and authorities are currently assessing the situation for any damage or aftershocks.

Casulaties are feared in Bangladesh but the exact details are awaited.

The quake was so intense that its tremors were felt in West Bengal and Assam of India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story.