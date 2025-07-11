Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted Myanmar on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 101 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 11/07/2025 05:56:04 IST, Lat: 25.76 N, Long: 95.26 E, Depth: 101 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on July 7, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted the region.

Sharing the details of the earthquake on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 07/07/2025 10:40:20 IST, Lat: 24.78 N, Long: 94.85 E, Depth: 85 Km, Location: Myanmar."

On July 3, another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Myanmar. As per the NCS, the earthquake happened at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, " EQ of M: 4.1, On: 03/07/2025 06:10:48 IST, Lat: 22.01 N, Long: 95.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

(With ANI Inputs)