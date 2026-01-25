Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 strikes Bhutan

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck Bhutan on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 25/01/2026 11:11:35 IST, Lat: 27.14 N, Long: 89.02 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Bhutan.”

Earlier, on January 7, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the region at a depth of 10 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.8, On: 07/01/2026 03:17:16 IST, Lat: 27.27 N, Long: 91.70 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Bhutan.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Bhutan, like the rest of the world, has not been spared the fury of natural hazards and is susceptible to many kinds of them. Geophysically, Bhutan is located in the young Himalayan Mountains and is considered one of the most seismically active zones in the world, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.

As per the Indian Seismic Code, Bhutan falls within seismic zones IV and V, which are the most active zones. Considering its location and as proven by past earthquakes, earthquakes are one of the most imminent hazards in Bhutan. As a result of global warming, Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) pose another risk to the people of Bhutan. Due to climate change, seasonal strong winds have also become one of the hazards in Bhutan, causing significant damage to rural homes.

The 2011 and 2013 windstorms caused huge damage to rural homes in Bhutan. Other hazards, such as landslides, flash floods, and forest and structural fires, also sweep across the country, causing significant losses to property and lives, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.