Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Myanmar

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 27/07/2025 10:45:44 IST, Lat: 22.81 N, Long: 95.51 E, Depth: 161 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Hours ago, another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the region.

Sharing the details on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 27/07/2025 00:35:35 IST, Lat: 24.48 N, Long: 94.58 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the region at a depth of 85 km late Saturday night.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 26/07/2025 11:27:53 IST, Lat: 27.01 N, Long: 96.32 E, Depth: 85 Km, Location: Myanmar."

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading center to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault. The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.