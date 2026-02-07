Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Myanmar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 85 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 07/02/2026 at 03:01:45 IST, Lat: 24.76 N, Long: 94.74 E, Depth: 85 km, Location: Myanmar.”

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Myanmar. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 96 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/02/2026 at 06:03:10 IST, Lat: 23.42 N, Long: 94.99 E, Depth: 96 km, Location: Myanmar.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, on February 2, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck the region at a depth of 115 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 05/02/2026 at 00:09:43 IST, Lat: 24.91 N, Long: 95.08 E, Depth: 115 km, Location: Myanmar.”

On February 3, an earthquake struck the region at a shallow depth of 20 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.3, On: 03/02/2026 at 21:21:28 IST, Lat: 20.45 N, Long: 93.86 E, Depth: 20 km, Location: Myanmar.”

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because seismic waves from shallow earthquakes travel shorter distances to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking, greater structural damage, and higher casualties.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate- and large-magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. It is wedged between four tectonic plates—the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates—that interact through active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre-long transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together account for 46 per cent of Myanmar’s population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still faces significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon.