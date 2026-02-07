Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014460https://zeenews.india.com/world/earthquake-of-magnitude-3-9-strikes-myanmar-3014460.html
NewsWorldEarthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Myanmar
MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Myanmar, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 85 km.

|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 09:35 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes MyanmarRepresentative image

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Myanmar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 85 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 07/02/2026 at 03:01:45 IST, Lat: 24.76 N, Long: 94.74 E, Depth: 85 km, Location: Myanmar.”

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Myanmar. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 96 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/02/2026 at 06:03:10 IST, Lat: 23.42 N, Long: 94.99 E, Depth: 96 km, Location: Myanmar.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, on February 2, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck the region at a depth of 115 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 05/02/2026 at 00:09:43 IST, Lat: 24.91 N, Long: 95.08 E, Depth: 115 km, Location: Myanmar.”

On February 3, an earthquake struck the region at a shallow depth of 20 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.3, On: 03/02/2026 at 21:21:28 IST, Lat: 20.45 N, Long: 93.86 E, Depth: 20 km, Location: Myanmar.”

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because seismic waves from shallow earthquakes travel shorter distances to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking, greater structural damage, and higher casualties.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate- and large-magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. It is wedged between four tectonic plates—the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates—that interact through active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre-long transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together account for 46 per cent of Myanmar’s population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still faces significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Epstein files
Epstein Files: Emails reveal Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn’s links
India ICC U 19 Winning prize money
India Wins U19 WC: How much prize money will Vaibhav, Ayush & Co. get? know
Weekend Watchlist
Weekend Watchlist: Top 7 Movies and series to stream on OTT
US Iran talks Oman
US–Iran talks in Oman raise hopes, but war preparations continue on both sides
Indian Ministry of External Affairs
India condemns Islamabad mosque bombing, rejects Pakistan's baseless blame
Iran-US Talks
US imposes new sanctions on Iran right after Oman talks end
ICC U19 World Cup winners
List Of ICC U19 Winners & their Captains: Ayush Mhatre to Virat Kohli; check
Agni 3
India successfully test-fires Agni-3 missile with 3,000 km range
AAP Delhi
BJP ignores Noida lesson; public pays price: Arvind Kejriwal
Ayush Mhatre on U19 WC Win
'Carrying Rohit Sharma’s Legacy': Ayush Mhatre on India’s 6th U-19 WC triumph