Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Strikes Pakistan: NCS
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties, says National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor was recorded at 1:44 AM IST. There are no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and further assessments are underway.
More details are awaited as local agencies evaluate the impact across the affected regions.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 01.44 am (IST) today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/zAuDQQ2WRQ — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
