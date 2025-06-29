Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Nepal, Aftershocks Likely

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Nepal on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Furthermore, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

The earthquakes that are shallow in nature are more dangerous than the deeper ones. The reason for the same is that the former has a greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface. This causes stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to the deeper ones, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

In a post on X, NCS shared, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 29/06/2025 14:19:05 IST, Lat: 29.35 N, Long: 81.94 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."

Nepal Prone To Earthquakes

Nepal is highly earthquake-prone due to its location on a convergent boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This collision generates immense pressure and stress, which is released as earthquakes.

The country is also situated in a subduction zone where the Indian Plate is sliding beneath the Eurasian Plate, further increasing stress and strain. It lies in the Himalayan region, a zone of intense seismic activity caused by the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. As per ANI, this collision results in the Indian plate pushing beneath the Eurasian plate in a process called subduction, creating immense pressure and strain on the Earth's crust.

Nepal's 2015 Earthquake

Nepal has also faced several high-level earthquakes, including the 2015 quake. On April 26, 2025, a minute-long silence was observed for the 8,969 victims who were killed in 2015, due to the devastating earthquake of 7.8 Richter scale.

Standing below the replica of Dharahara Tower that fell during the earthquake a decade ago, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli remembered those killed in the disaster.

Recent Earthquakes

A third earthquake within 24 hours jolted Pakistan on Sunday, a statement by the NCS said. An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale occurred at a shallow depth of 15km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The country is one of the most seismically active nations in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Before this, as per NCS, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Philippines in the early hours of Saturday.

