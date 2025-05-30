Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2908394https://zeenews.india.com/world/earthquake-of-magnitude-4-2-jolts-pakistan-2908394.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Pakistan

Shallow earthquakes like this one are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. 

|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 02:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Friday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 29/05/2025 16:06:56 IST, Lat: 30.14 N, Long: 70.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Shallow earthquakes like this one are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan occur often and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the north-western edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both with the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates where its Sindh and Punjab provinces lie on the Indian plate while western parts of Balochistan and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa lie on the Eurasian plate which mainly comprises the Iranian plateau although reaching on the Indian plate, albeit bordering the Arabian plate on the extreme southwest and the Hindu Kush from the Afghan-Pakistan border. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK