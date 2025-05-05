Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Pakistan, Third Quake in a Month

Pakistan Earthquake: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Monday at around 4 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on the social media platform X, NCS informed about the earthquake in Pakistan. This was the third quake in the neighbouring country.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 05/05/2025 12:35:23 IST, Lat: 36.60 N, Long: 71.91 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the agency said.

Afghanistan And Myanmar Earthquakes

On the other hand, an earthquake of the same magnitude was also recorded in Afghanistan at 12:35:23 IST on Monday.

Afghanistan was also hit by two other earthquakes this week. An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Afghanistan on Saturday and of magnitude 4.5 on Friday. An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook the earthquake-prone Myanmar on May 1 in the afternoon.

According to ANI, shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, which causes stronger shaking of the ground and could cause more damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes.

Earlier, several earthquakes jolted Myanmar in March, a statement by the NCS had stated. India had also extended help to the neighboring nation.

