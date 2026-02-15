Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 recorded in Myanmar: NCS
Myanmar is vulnerable to moderate and large earthquakes, as well as tsunamis along its coastline, due to its location between the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma tectonic plates, which are geologically active.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Myanmar on Sunday at 08:17 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.
Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Myanmar on February 3 at about 9:04 pm followed by another quake of magnitude 5.3 at 9:21 pm.
Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.
A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.
The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population.
Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon.
