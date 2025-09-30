Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Myanmar

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday morning, following two earlier quakes that shook the nation on Sunday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the 4.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 15 kilometers, and the time was recorded as 6:10:01 IST.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/09/2025 06:10:01 IST, Lat: 24.73 N, Long: 94.63 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS informed in a post on X.

Previous Myanmar Earthquakes

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Myanmar on Sunday (September 28) at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 28/09/2025 06:25:33 IST, Lat: 18.84 N, Long: 96.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

The second earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on the same day shook Myanmar, as per NCS.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 60km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 28/09/2025 13:48:41 IST, Lat: 24.52 N, Long: 94.69 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Are Shallow Earthquakes Dangerous?

As per ANI, shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes.

This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Myanmar Earthquake March 2025

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 quakes that shook central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for the displaced people in the earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar Is Susceptible To Earthquakes

The nation is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

Myanmar is located between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

(with ANI inputs)