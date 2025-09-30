Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966294https://zeenews.india.com/world/earthquake-of-magnitude-4-7-hits-myanmar-2966294.html
NewsWorld
MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Myanmar

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolted Myanmar on Tuesday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at a depth of 15 kilometers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 07:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Hits MyanmarPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ IANS

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday morning, following two earlier quakes that shook the nation on Sunday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the 4.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 15 kilometers, and the time was recorded as 6:10:01 IST. 

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/09/2025 06:10:01 IST, Lat: 24.73 N, Long: 94.63 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS informed in a post on X. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Hits Venezuela: Damage, Casualties Reported Near Mene Grande

Previous Myanmar Earthquakes

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Myanmar on Sunday (September 28) at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 28/09/2025 06:25:33 IST, Lat: 18.84 N, Long: 96.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

The second earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on the same day shook Myanmar, as per NCS.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 60km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 28/09/2025 13:48:41 IST, Lat: 24.52 N, Long: 94.69 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Are Shallow Earthquakes Dangerous? 

As per ANI, shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. 

This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Myanmar Earthquake March 2025

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 quakes that shook central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for the displaced people in the earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar Is Susceptible To Earthquakes 

The nation is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. 

Myanmar is located between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.  

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh