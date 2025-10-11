Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970838https://zeenews.india.com/world/earthquake-of-magnitude-5-0-hits-pakistan-2970838.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Pakistan

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan at a 10 km depth, following an earlier 4.6 quake. Pakistan’s active tectonic zones make regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highly quake-prone.

|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 11:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Hits PakistanRepresentative Image

 An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Pakistan on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.0, On: 11/10/2025 20:23:57 IST, Lat: 31.19 N, Long: 71.04 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier on October 5, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Pakistan.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 05/10/2025 18:59:30 IST, Lat: 30.33 N, Long: 66.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.

One of the most significant earthquakes in Pakistan's history is the 1945 Balochistan earthquake (8.1 magnitude), the largest earthquake in the country's history.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh