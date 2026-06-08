Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Bhutan; tremors felt in parts of Northeast India



A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Bhutan late on Sunday night, triggering multiple aftershocks and sending tremors across several parts of Northeast India, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 11:06 pm IST at a depth of 26 km, with its epicentre located in Bhutan. The epicentre was approximately 252 km from parts of Assam, and tremors were felt in various areas across India’s northeastern region.

The NCS reported the earthquake’s coordinates as latitude 27.627 N and longitude 89.660 E.

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"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 07/06/2026 23:06:43 IST, Lat: 27.627 N, Long: 89.660 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Bhutan," the agency said in a post on X.

Following the main quake, several aftershocks were recorded, including a magnitude 2.8 at 11:18 PM IST at a depth of 22 km, and a magnitude 2.4 at 11:52 PM IST at a depth of 18 km.

Also Read | Earthquake hits India`s northeast region, Bhutan

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake measured magnitude 5.6 and struck at a depth of 10 km. The main tremor was followed by a series of aftershocks, signalling ongoing seismic activity in the region.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 07/06/2026 23:18:43 IST, Lat: 27.580 N, Long: 89.821 E, Depth: 22 Km, Location: Bhutan," the agency said in a subsequent update.

The series of tremors unfolded within an hour of the initial earthquake, with magnitudes decreasing from 5.8 to 2.8 and then 2.4. NCS data showed that the seismic events occurred at depths ranging between 18 km and 26 km.

The NCS continued to track the seismic activity and shared updates through its social media platforms. As of the latest reports, there were no immediate accounts of casualties or property damage.

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 strikes Bhutan

Philippines earthquake

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, prompting tsunami warnings, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said. The geophysics agencies of the ​Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia issued tsunami warnings. There ​were no immediate reports of major damage in either ⁠country.

Earlier, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) had initially estimated the earthquake at a magnitude of 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat following the quake.