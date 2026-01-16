Advertisement
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts Oregon Coast In US

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon in the United States on Thursday night, according to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative Image

GFZ said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties at the time of writing.

