Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Jolts Greek Island Of Kasos, Felt Across Eastern Mediterranean

A strong offshore earthquake with a 6.1 Richter scale hit close to the Greek island of Kasos in the early hours of Wednesday, shaking the eastern Mediterranean and triggering regional vigilance, although no damage or injury has been reported so far. As reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 1:51 AM local time at a depth of 78 kilometres. The epicentre was about 15 kilometres south of Kasos' capital, Fry, and about 112 kilometres from Crete's Agios Nikolaos.

The tremor was particularly intense on the islands of Kasos, Karpathos, and Crete nearby, and light to moderate shaking was reported across the Dodecanese area and into Greece proper. The effects of the quake were also felt farther away, with people in some areas of Israel, Egypt, and southwestern Turkey experiencing tremors, reports BNO News.

Initial reports indicated moderate shaking near the epicentre, especially Kasos, Karpathos, and eastern Crete. There has been no confirmed structural damage or casualties reported by local authorities or emergency services up to the time of this report.

Greece is located in one of the most seismically active regions of Europe because of the tectonic collision between the African and Eurasian plates. The region in question, referred to as the Hellenic Arc, has been historically prone to intense seismic activity.

The region remains under surveillance by the authorities for possible aftershocks. People in the affected areas are warned to remain vigilant and take instructions from local emergency officials.