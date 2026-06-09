Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes off Cuba, shakes Mexico and Florida; strongest in nearly 150 years
Earthquake's epicenter was located about 104 kilometers west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba, a town situated a few hours' drive from Havana.
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A historically powerful earthquake struck off Cuba’s northwestern coast on Monday, according to official reports, sending tremors across parts of Cuba, Mexico and Florida, regions that are typically not prone to quakes.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the quake at a magnitude of 6.1 and a shallow depth of 26 kilometers (16 miles). Its epicenter was located about 104 kilometers west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba, a town situated a few hours' drive from Havana.
The earthquake was unusual for this part of the Caribbean, according to Paul Earle, a seismologist at the USGS. He explained that the quake occurred within a tectonic plate, a setting where earthquakes are generally more scattered and less frequent compared with those that occur along tectonic plate boundaries.
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