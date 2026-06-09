Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053935https://zeenews.india.com/world/earthquake-of-magnitude-6-1-strikes-off-cuba-shakes-mexico-and-florida-strongest-in-nearly-150-years-3053935.html
NewsWorldEarthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes off Cuba, shakes Mexico and Florida; strongest in nearly 150 years
CUBA

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes off Cuba, shakes Mexico and Florida; strongest in nearly 150 years

Earthquake's epicenter was located about 104 kilometers west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba, a town situated a few hours' drive from Havana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes off Cuba, shakes Mexico and Florida; strongest in nearly 150 years

A historically powerful earthquake struck off Cuba’s northwestern coast on Monday, according to official reports, sending tremors across parts of Cuba, Mexico and Florida, regions that are typically not prone to quakes.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the quake at a magnitude of 6.1 and a shallow depth of 26 kilometers (16 miles). Its epicenter was located about 104 kilometers west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba, a town situated a few hours' drive from Havana.

The earthquake was unusual for this part of the Caribbean, according to Paul Earle, a seismologist at the USGS. He explained that the quake occurred within a tectonic plate, a setting where earthquakes are generally more scattered and less frequent ​compared with those that occur along tectonic plate boundaries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Bhutan; tremors felt in parts of Northeast India

 

Also Read | Massive 7.8 earthquake hits Philippines: Chilling videos show Tsunami waves strike coast, shocking school collapse | WATCH

This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Women's T20 WC: Fulmalli, spinners star as India beat Windies in warm-up match
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Amid delays, Rajnath Singh reviews progress of Light Combat Aircraft programme
Dubai
7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident
Strait of Hormuz
All 24 Indian crew rescued after fire incident on oil tanker MT Marivex
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI: When & where to watch Sooryavanshi live in India?
Israel Iran attack
How new escalation between Israel, Iran is an attack on Trump's war exit plan
Municipal Corporation
Bengal: Trinamool-run KMC Board dissolved, administrator appointed
Indian Railways
India's railway push: Vaishnaw says 'Want to add 3k regular trains in 5 years'
RINL Vizag Steel
Sudden explosion, ball of fire, molten steel: Inside details of Vizag tragedy
FIFA World Cup
10 oldest players at FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo to Modric; check full list