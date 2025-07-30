Earthquake Of Magnitude 8 Hits Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula; Tsunami Alert Issued
An earthquake of magnitude 8 struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, as per the USGS Earthquakes.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 8.0 - 136 km ESE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, USGS Earthquakes said in a post on X.
