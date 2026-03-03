Earthquake with magnitude 4.3 hits Iranian city of Gerash amid conflict with US-Israel

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the Gerash region in southern Iran on Tuesday, compounding tensions as US and Israeli military strikes continue across the country. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties from the tremor.

The quake comes amid intensified airstrikes on Iranian military facilities. Local media reported that at least 13 Iranian soldiers were killed in an attack on Kerman Air Base, located 800 kilometres southeast of Tehran. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency and the Hamshahri daily stated that the base, which houses military helicopters, was the primary target of the strike.

Israel and the US have been carrying out airstrikes on Iranian territory since Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that the campaign could take “some time” but would not extend over years, indicating a targeted operation rather than a prolonged occupation.

The earthquake, combined with the ongoing airstrikes, highlight the growing pressures on Iran from both natural and military events, further escalating regional instability.

Earlier, a series of unusual earthquakes has been detected near one of the United States’ most secretive nuclear testing sites.

Over the past day, the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded 16 moderate tremors, each exceeding a magnitude of 2.5, near the Tonopah Test Range in Nevada, also known as “Area 52.”

Both Area 52 and its more famous neighbor, Area 51, are part of the extensive Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) located just north of Las Vegas. Scientists have reported over 100 seismic events within a 50-mile radius of the Tonopah Test Range in the past week alone.