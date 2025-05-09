China's Border Strategy: A report from the United States Department of Defense reveals China’s approach toward India, particularly at a time when tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are apparently easing. It claims Beijing appears keen to use this lull at the border to stablise its relationship with New Delhi, while attempting to slow the growing closeness between India and the United States.

Titled ‘Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2025’, the assessment is part of the Pentagon’s annual report submitted to the US Congress on Tuesday (December 23).

The document says that in October 2024, India and China agreed to pull back troops from the tense spots along the LAC. This announcement came just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the Modi-Xi meeting, a series of high-level engagements between the two countries resumed. These interactions focussed on border management and the future direction of bilateral ties, the report says.

The discussions also covered issues such as the resumption of direct flights, easing of visa norms and greater exchanges between academics and journalists from both countries.

China Eyes Advantage From Calmer Border

The Pentagon report states, “China likely aims to use reduced tensions along the LAC to stabilise relations with India. It may also try to leverage this process to prevent India-US relations from becoming even stronger.”

At the same time, the report says that New Delhi is cautious about Beijing’s intentions. It adds that deep-rooted mistrust and unresolved differences are expected to continue limiting the overall scope of the bilateral relationship.

Over the past several months, both India and China have taken steps toward normalising ties, with momentum picking up since October last year. In July, India resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens. More recently, both sides agreed on measures to encourage people-to-people contact. These include the revival of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, restoration of direct air connectivity, celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and smoother visa processes.

Direct flights between the two countries resumed in October. In August, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi agreed to work toward strengthening ties, addressing shared challenges and pushing for progress on the long-standing boundary dispute.

China’s Long-Term Strategy Till 2049

The report also sheds light on Beijing’s broader national ambitions. It states that China’s long-term strategy is centred on achieving the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 2049. Under this vision, China seeks to expand its global influence and build a “world-class” military capable of fighting and winning wars, while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

According to the Pentagon, China identifies three “core interests” as non-negotiable pillars of this strategy – maintaining the control of the Chinese Communist Party, sustaining economic growth and protecting as well as expanding claims related to sovereignty and territory.

The report says that Beijing has included Taiwan, the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands and territorial claims linked to India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh within this definition of core interests.

US View On Indo-Pacific And China

On the Indo-Pacific, the report highlights that American interests in the region are fundamental, but limited and practical. It clarifies that the United States does not seek to contain, dominate or humiliate China. Instead, Washington aims to ensure that no single country is able to overpower the United States or its allies in the region.

The Pentagon emphasises that its priority in the Indo-Pacific is deterrence through strength, not conflict. The report states that the United States intends to maintain sufficient capability to discourage aggression, thereby keeping peace as the preferred outcome.

It also says that President Donald Trump wants stable peace, fair trade and respectful relations with China. The Department of Defense, the report adds, will work to ensure these objectives are pursued from a position of military strength. This approach, according to the Pentagon, aims to keep the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, ensuring trade stays open and fair, countries grow and everyone’s interests are respected.