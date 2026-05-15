Ebola outbreak in Congo: 246 suspected cases, 65 deaths reported - What we know so far

Congo Ebola outbreak: Africa's top public health agency on Friday reportedly confirmed that there is an Ebola outbreak in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo. Moreover, it noted that 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been reported so far.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control ​and Prevention, according to Reuters, clarified in a statement that an urgent meeting with Congo, South Sudan, Uganda, and other global partners was convened to discuss surveillance, response, and preparedness.

The cases have surfaced primarily in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones.

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Meanwhile, according to an ANI report dated September 5, 2025, Al Jazeera had reported that the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) confronted a new Ebola outbreak after health officials confirmed a case in the southern Kasai province.

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Ebola virus - What is it and its history

First identified in 1976, Ebola, whose natural host is the bat, has triggered a series of epidemics in various African countries, killing thousands of people.

The death rate is typically high, ranging up to 90 percent in some outbreaks.

Chinese scientists identify key Ebola virus mutation

According to an IANS report, dated January 27, 2026, Chinese researchers unveiled a crucial mutation in the Ebola virus that significantly enhanced its infectivity during a major outbreak, providing new insights for epidemic surveillance and drug development.

The study, published in the journal Cell, focused on the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from 2018 to 2020, the second-largest in history, which caused over 3,000 infections and more than 2,000 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2022, the team analysed 480 complete Ebola virus genomes and discovered that a variant carrying a specific mutation in the viral glycoprotein, named GP-V75A, had emerged early in the DRC epidemic.

This variant rapidly replaced the original strain, and its rising prevalence closely mirrored the surge in case numbers, suggesting it might confer a transmission advantage, according to the research team.

Subsequent experiments using various models confirmed the mutation's biological impact. It showed that GP-V75A significantly enhanced the virus's ability to infect multiple types of host cells and mice.

(with agencies' inputs)

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