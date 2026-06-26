/Efficacy of the MoU between US and Iran: How far peace stands firm now?

An agreement reaches a standstill and a stasis until the perspective of the Pacta Sant Servanda is heartily adapted by both the “Hostiles” in a conflict or an Armageddon. Also, as an attendant fact, the post Operation Epic Fury feat accomplished by the dark nation and the Great Satan, appears fragile and temporal in nature as the Lebanon quandary persists in the form of the IDF incursions and the countervailing measures adopted by the Hezbollah. All these developments belittle the Diplomatic strivings at the West Asian table of negotiations. Still, the fragile peace interlude facilitates the peacenik instrumentalities in the region as it provides a crucial window of 60 days to the negotiating sides to eke out a permanent and a non temporal lull in the warring storm. The MOU reached between United States of America and the Regime in Tehran might not be able to ensure completely assure peace and stability in the always on the boil West Asian region. The manner in which the US led Operation Epic Fury shaped out poses a great plethora of questions for the aura of invincibility and invulnerability for the Superpower status and the most powerful perch for the sole surviving superpower of the Global comity of nations. The MOU is not a treaty but it’s a kind of contract and an agreement which does not get codified in the international customary law’s pantheon. The agreement reached between the White House and the Khamenei Regime might not ascertain peace and there might be a relapse into a conflict in the near future depending to a great deal upon how gar the IDF in Israel carries on its incursions in Lebanon and to what extent the losses are incurred by the Phoenix like Hezbollah.