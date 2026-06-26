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Efficacy of the MoU between US and Iran: How far peace stands firm now?

The MOU might be facile as Iran will not withdraw its hands from its non-state terror actors of the order of Hamas housed in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen and the Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Efficacy of the MoU between US and Iran: How far peace stands firm now?
Image Credit: X/Sibal

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