Egg Prices Soar In The US, Leading Americans To Decorate Potatoes For Easter 2025

Hippity, hoppity—Easter is coming, but this year Americans are becoming a little extra innovative with their traditions due to soaring egg prices. Eggs have been an Easter tradition for centuries—whether painted in bright hues, rolled across the White House lawn, devilishly arranged on brunch plates, or hidden inside casseroles and quiches. But with the cost of eggs in the US reaching record levels following a persistent bird flu outbreak, others are reconsidering how they mark the occasion.

As of March, the average price of a dozen eggs in the US climbed to $6.23 USD (Rs 531.96), up from $5.90 USD (Rs 503.78) in February and $4.95 USD (Rs 422.67) in January. In comparison, Canadians paid about $4.91 CAD (Rs 419.25) per dozen in February—nearly 40% less than their neighbors to the south.

But Americans aren’t letting high prices crack their Easter spirit. Social media is buzzing with inventive egg substitutes, and influencers have risen to the occasion with budget-friendly decorating hacks.

An Instagram reel from home lifestyle site The Spruce has gone viral for showcasing clever egg alternatives like painting pasta shells, crafting with clay, and—you guessed it—dyeing potatoes.

"Small or baby potatoes have a similar shape to eggs and are a lot of fun to decorate," says blogger Rose Atwater of Rose Bakes, encouraging families to grab a bag of spuds for their Easter baskets.

Food influencers are also ditching real eggs in favor of creative treats. Marshmallows, brownies, and even rocks are being transformed into colorful Easter decorations. "I actually enjoyed dyeing marshmallows more than eggs," said Instagram creator Rachel Anderson in a video that's racked up major views.

The rising costs come at an inconvenient time, just days before Easter celebrations kick off.

To manage the crisis, grocery stores nationwide are enforcing limits on egg purchases. Trader Joe’s has capped customers at one dozen per visit, while Whole Foods allows three cartons, and Kroger stores restrict buyers to two dozen. Other chains, including Sprouts, Giant Eagle, and Market Basket, have followed suit with similar limits.

In some California stores, eggs sell out hours after restocking. A Safeway in Santa Clara reportedly receives two daily shipments, but still runs out by late afternoon.

The USDA's recent Egg Market Overview reveals that more than 150 million poultry birds have been culled in efforts to control the spread of bird flu, driving prices higher and squeezing supply. Wholesale prices have also climbed sharply, with California’s cage-free eggs now reaching over $9 (Rs 768.49) per dozen.

Retailers are adjusting strategies accordingly. Aldi, for example, has posted signs notifying customers of price hikes and limiting egg purchases to two per customer. Some grocers have even scaled back promotions to avoid overwhelming their fragile inventories.

Experts suggest the situation might not improve soon. The USDA forecasts egg prices will rise another 20% in 2025—far outpacing the expected 2.2% increase in overall food costs. In December 2024, prices were already up 36.8% from the year prior.

Saloni Vastani, a marketing professor at Emory University, says consumer behavior is also playing a role. “As prices rise, shoppers tend to stock up, which ironically worsens the shortage they’re trying to get ahead of,” she told USA Today.

Restaurants are feeling the crunch too. Waffle House, which uses more than 270 million eggs each year, has added a 50-cent surcharge per egg at all its US locations.

So, whether it’s marshmallows, painted pasta, or the humble potato—this Easter might just be the most inventive yet. After all, the heart of the holiday is about creativity, family, and a little bit of fun—even if eggs aren’t part of the basket this time.

