Egypt, Rome, Maya, China: How Ancient Civilisations Collapsed; Will AI Destroy Our Future Too?

Downfall of Ancient Civilisations: Egypt, Rome, the Maya and China were once the pinnacles of human achievement, but each of these civilisations eventually collapsed. Cambridge researcher Luke Kemp, in his new book ‘Goliath Curse’, explores the reasons behind the rise and fall of these societies. He also draws lessons for the modern world, showing how economic inequality, widespread disease and climate change threaten today’s civilisations.

The history of Spain’s silver mines illustrates the hidden cost of progress. Ancient societies used metals such as gold, silver and copper as currency, which drove extensive mining operations.

In Spain, the extraction of silver released massive amounts of lead and stone dust into the atmosphere. Evidence of this pollution remains preserved in Greenland’s ice, thousands of years later.

As societies transitioned from the Bronze Age to the Iron Age, these traces were buried, but their impact remains a reminder of the environmental consequences of human activity.

Kemp challenges the common belief that the establishment of a new civilisation always brings prosperity. When humans moved from hunting and gathering to farming, they faced widespread malnutrition, and average lifespans declined. Power and wealth became concentrated in the hands of a few, and ordinary people often suffered under their rule.

At times, popular uprisings led to societal changes. Kemp emphasises that these shifts were not merely signs of collapse but often improvements that allowed societies to adapt and endure.

Bronze Age civilisations experienced droughts, famine, disease, wars and internal revolts, which contributed to the decline of the Mycenaeans, Minoans, Babylonians and Hittites.

Kemp highlights that the collapse of elites or ruling powers did not always harm ordinary citizens. These changes frequently encouraged new ideas, technologies and stronger social cohesion, demonstrating that societal transformation can drive progress rather than destruction.

In the modern world, humanity faces its own challenges. Climate change continues to pose serious threats, ongoing conflicts disrupt societies and the potential use of nuclear weapons looms over global security.

Kemp estimates that by the end of the 21st century, the risk of a major civilisational collapse could reach one-third. Despite these dangers, he remains hopeful. Humans have repeatedly adapted to challenges, rebuilt societies and created new civilizations. History suggests that this pattern will continue in the future.