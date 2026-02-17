Advertisement
Egypt unveils 3,000-year-old city of gold in Sukari Mountains: A prehistoric industrial masterpiece
LOST CITY OF GOLD

Egypt unveils 3,000-year-old 'city of gold' in Sukari Mountains: A prehistoric industrial masterpiece

Beyond the mines: Archaeologists uncover a massive 3,000-year-old gold processing city in Egypt’s Eastern Desert. Discover the ancient smelting furnaces, residential districts, and the 628 'Ostraca' library fragments rewriting history.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
Egypt unveils 3,000-year-old 'city of gold' in Sukari Mountains.

Archaeologists have made a discovery that many consider one of the most important since Tutankhamun’s tomb was found. They revealed a vast, 3,000-year-old "City of Gold" hidden beneath the sands of Egypt’s Eastern Desert.

This ancient industrial hub is located in the rugged Sukari Mountains, which are also known for one of the largest gold mines in the world. The site provides a rare glimpse into the advanced gold-processing methods of the Pharaonic era.

A 3,000-year-old industrial powerhouse

The excavation is part of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities’ project called "Reviving the Ancient City of Gold." It has uncovered a factory complex built for large-scale gold production. Unlike temporary camps, this site was a well-planned industrial center from the Third Intermediate Period (around 1000 BCE).

Key features of the processing hub include:

Grinding stations: Large stone tools used to crush quartz rock and release fine gold veins.

Filtration basins: Sedimentation tanks designed to separate the precious metal from stone dust using water.

Clay smelting furnaces: Specialised high-temperature ovens for melting and purifying gold into ingots.

Beyond the mine: A thriving desert community

What makes this find unique is the discovery of a large residential area. Evidence shows this was a busy town where workers lived, worshipped, and raised families.

"This was a carefully organized operation," said Mohamed Ismail Khaled of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. "Gold was not just collected; it was skillfully extracted and refined. The layout indicates that tools, work areas, and living spaces were arranged thoughtfully, reflecting advanced town planning."

1,000 years of continuous life

Although the city's "Golden Age" started 3,000 years ago, the site stayed important for many centuries. Excavations have revealed layers of history:

Ptolemaic era: Bronze coins, bathhouses, and administrative buildings were found.

Roman & Islamic periods: Architectural remains show the site was in use for over a thousand years.

The 'Ostraca' library: More than 628 pottery fragments (ostraca) were discovered, inscribed in hieroglyphic, demotic, and Greek. This highlights a diverse, multicultural workforce.

Preserving history amidst modern mining

The discovery is dangerously close to the current Sukari Gold Mine. To protect this "City of Gold," Egyptian authorities have started an extensive preservation effort. Key architectural elements are being moved to a safe area 3 kilometers north.

A large 6-acre replica of the ancient camp has been built next to a modern visitor center. This center has high-resolution screens and interactive displays, allowing the public to explore the lives of the ancient miners who helped create the legendary wealth of the Pharaohs.

