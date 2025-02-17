Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859934https://zeenews.india.com/world/egyptian-president-world-jewish-congress-chief-discuss-ways-to-restore-mideast-stability-2859934.html
NewsWorld
WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS

Egyptian President, World Jewish Congress Chief Discuss Ways To Restore Mideast Stability

Egyptian President al-Sisi and World Jewish Congress President Lauder discuss Middle East stability, emphasising a two-state solution for lasting peace.

|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 01:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Egyptian President, World Jewish Congress Chief Discuss Ways To Restore Mideast Stability

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald S. Lauder discussed ways to restore stability in the Middle East.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday, al-Sisi affirmed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the sole guarantor for achieving lasting peace, Xinhua news agency reported.

He reiterated the critical need to launch the reconstruction process of the Gaza Strip, rejecting any forced displacement of its inhabitants from their lands.

The Egyptian president also confirmed that Egypt is developing a comprehensive plan in this regard.

Lauder said in a statement following the meeting that he looks forward to the Egyptian-Arab proposal on Gaza, stressing that peace is the only hope that shall prevail through the two-state solution.

He underscored Egypt's significance, noting that Egyptian-American relations are key for stability in the region and the World Jewish Congress supports all efforts aimed at maintaining stability and peace in the region.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had proposed that the United States should take control of Gaza and that the Palestinians be relocated to neighboring Jordan and Egypt, a plan that has been widely rejected by Arab countries in the region.

Trump later threatened that the US "could conceivably withhold aid" from Jordan and Egypt if the two countries did not agree to receive Palestinians.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK