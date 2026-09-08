The Eiffel Tower was temporarily shut on Monday after employees staged a protest over allegations that female staff members were asked to remain out of sight during a private visit by a Hindu religious delegation. The incident occurred on Saturday, when around 100 people associated with BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) visited the landmark. The episode has triggered anger among employees and drawn criticism from senior French politicians.