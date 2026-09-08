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Eiffel Tower shuts amid row over women staff sidelined during Hindu group's visit

The Eiffel Tower was temporarily closed after staff protested allegations that female employees were asked to leave their work areas during a private BAPS delegation visit, prompting a management apology and controversy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Eiffel Tower shuts amid row over women staff sidelined during Hindu group's visit
Image Credit: ANI

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Eiffel Tower shuts amid row over women staff sidelined during Hindu group's visit
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