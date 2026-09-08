The Eiffel Tower was temporarily shut on Monday after employees staged a protest over allegations that female staff members were asked to remain out of sight during a private visit by a Hindu religious delegation. The incident occurred on Saturday, when around 100 people associated with BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) visited the landmark. The episode has triggered anger among employees and drawn criticism from senior French politicians.
According to union representatives, female employees were instructed to leave the areas where they were working as members of the delegation passed by, with male employees taking their places.
"As the delegation passed through, women were asked to leave their workstations so that men could take their places," Diane Davoine, a union representative, told news agency Reuters.
The delegation was in France to attend celebrations marking the inauguration of a Hindu temple in the Paris suburbs.
Davoine said tensions among employees escalated over the weekend, eventually leading them to hold a meeting on Monday.
"Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again," she said.
The Eiffel Tower's opening was delayed as employees gathered for the meeting. Notices displayed at the landmark stated that its opening had been postponed for “operational reasons.”
Davoine said the management had apologised to the staff following the incident.
Meanwhile, BAPS said the visit had been coordinated with Eiffel Tower authorities to minimise disruption and ensure that regular visitor access was maintained.
In a statement shared on X, the temple said the large delegation's visit had been arranged in consultation with Eiffel Tower management at the beginning of normal opening hours to minimise inconvenience to the public.
The organisation said it was unaware of any instance where visitors were refused entry to the monument during the delegation's visit.
However, it expressed regret over the controversy and offered a sincere apology to anyone who may have felt hurt or inconvenienced by the incident.
The temple also reaffirmed its commitment to mutual respect and service to others, stating that it takes the concerns raised over the incident seriously.
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