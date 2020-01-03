Eight killed in rocket attack on Baghdad international airport: Iraqi paramilitary groups

Baghdad: Iraqi paramilitary groups said five of their members and two "guests" were killed in an air strike on their vehicles inside Baghdad International Airport, militia sources reported on early Friday, after Iraq's Security Media Cell announced that three katyusha rockets had targeted Baghdad Airport.

Three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two "guests", Iraqi paramilitary groups said on Friday.

The Katyusha rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles, killing and injuring several people.

Iraqi paramilitary groups said five of their members and two "guests" were killed in the airstrike on their vehicles inside Baghdad International Airport, militia sources reported on early Friday.

The militia members were hosting "important guests" at Baghdad airport who were being driven in two militia vehicles that were struck by two rockets, said the militia sources.

Two militia sources said the two guests were also killed in the attack but declined to identify them.

Police and health sources said that at least five people were killed and nine wounded.

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said in a post on Facebook that its director of public relations was killed in what it described as "cowardly U.S. bombing." There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following U.S. air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq last week.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up in the region over US economic sanctions hurting the Iranian economy. The two sides have traded blame over attacks on oil installations, militia arms depots as well as military bases hosting US forces.