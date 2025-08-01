El Salvador Abolishes Presidential Term Limits, Clearing Path For Bukele’s Extended Rule
El Salvador's parliament has scrapped the presidential term limits, paving the way for President Nayib Bukele to remain in office indefinitely, as per media reports.
The controversial move allows Bukele to seek an additional term beyond that previously allowed under the country's constitution.
