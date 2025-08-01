Advertisement
EL SALVADOR

El Salvador Abolishes Presidential Term Limits, Clearing Path For Bukele’s Extended Rule

El Salvador's parliament has scrapped the presidential term limits, paving the way for President Nayib Bukele to remain in office indefinitely, as per media reports.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
El Salvador Abolishes Presidential Term Limits, Clearing Path For Bukele’s Extended RuleEl Salvador President Nayib Bukele. (Photo credit: @itscarterhughes/x)

The controversial move allows Bukele to seek an additional term beyond that previously allowed under the country's constitution.

