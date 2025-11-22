Advertisement
DONALD TRUMP

Election Over, Feud Over! Donald Trump Meets 'Communist Lunatic' Zohran Mamdani For First Time After Victory — What Does This Historic White House Handshake Mean?

They called each other names. They hurled insults. They threatened destruction. During the New York City mayoral election, Donald Trump branded Zohran Mamdani a "100% communist lunatic" and "completely insane," while Mamdani fired back calling Trump's administration "authoritarian" and declaring himself "Donald Trump's worst nightmare." But on Friday, November 21, the impossible happened: the sworn enemies shook hands at the White House. Whether their hearts truly met remains the ultimate mystery.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 07:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Election Over, Feud Over! Donald Trump Meets 'Communist Lunatic' Zohran Mamdani For First Time After Victory — What Does This Historic White House Handshake Mean?Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani

