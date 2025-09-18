'Elections Will Remain Topmost Priority': Nepalese PM Sushila Karki Tells PM Modi; Reaffirms Close Ties With India

Prime Minister of Nepal Sushila Karki said on Thursday that holding national elections in the country remains the top priority of the interim government. In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Karki said that the interim government has a strong determination for accountable, responsive and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspiration of the youth.

"Prime Minister Sushila Karki held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi today...She further stated that responding to the call of the recent Gen-Z movement, elections will remain the topmost priority of the present government, with strong determination for accountable, responsive and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspiration of the youth," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal.

PM Modi Congratulates Nepali PM

The ministry further noted that PM Modi congratulated Sushila Karki on her historic appointment as the first female Prime Minister of Nepal. "On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the recent youth movement and stated that India stands in solidarity with Nepal during this pivotal moment. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also extended warm wishes on the occasion of the National Day (Constitution Day) of Nepal," it said.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow."

PM Karki Wishesh PM Modi

According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Karki conveyed her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday and appreciated the Indian Prime Minister for his message of solidarity.

"Prime Minister Karki further expressed that the historical and close relationship between Nepal and India will continue to be strengthened by multifaceted people-to-people ties. Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continue the strong momentum of bilateral cooperation and partnership for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," it said.