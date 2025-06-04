New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has intensified his criticism of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, labeling a major spending bill a "disgusting abomination." Musk expressed his disappointment with the bill, citing concerns over budget deficits and government efficiency, and said, "I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore."

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" extends Trump's 2017 tax cuts, increases military and border security spending, and reduces Medicaid, food assistance programs, and other social support schemes. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the legislation would add approximately $3.8 trillion to the federal government's debt over the next decade.

Musk took to social media, saying, "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong." He also claimed the bill would "massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion" and suggested "Congress is making America bankrupt."

The White House has downplayed Musk's criticism, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating, "The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn't change the president's opinion." Trump has praised the legislation as "an unbelievable bill" that "cuts your deficits," despite Musk's concerns.

Musk's criticism comes after he stepped back from his role overseeing government efficiency reforms, citing the bill's contradiction to his cost-cutting efforts. Some Republican lawmakers share Musk's concerns, including Senators Ron Johnson and Rick Scott, who have expressed skepticism over the bill's impact on the national debt.