Elon Musk Dials Trump After Feud Explodes Online; What Happened Next Surprised Everyone

New Delhi: Elon Musk made a quiet phone call to Donald Trump on June 9. The reason? A string of pointed posts the Tesla CEO had fired off on social media against the US president just days before. What started as online jabs had quickly turned into a media frenzy. Now, Musk was stepping back and saying he had gone too far.

According to reports, the call did not come out of the blue. There had already been pressure from Trump’s inner circle. Vice President JD Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had both reportedly reached out to Musk privately. Their message was to dial it down. The spat had spiraled beyond politics, and the stakes were getting higher.

By early June 11, Musk wrote a message of regret on X. He did not mention which posts specifically, but in recent days, his feed had included digs at Trump’s past, policy choices and even his ties to the controversial Epstein files. One of those posts was eventually taken down. The tone had shifted from critique to something more personal.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

Back at the White House, the olive branch was not ignored. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump appreciated Musk’s message. There were no plans to revisit government contracts tied to Musk’s companies – a signal that Washington is not looking to escalate things further.

Trump, speaking later, sounded calm but mildly bruised. He said he was surprised by the attacks, but did not hold any grudges. “No hard feelings,” he said in a podcast interview.

Still, he admitted to being disappointed. The door to reconciliation is still open. But not swinging wide.

The Musk-Trump feud was brief, loud and full of drama. It rattled supporters, confused pundits and stirred speculation. Musk, once seen as a wild card with Trump-leaning views, had taken a turn and then reversed it just as suddenly. Whether this is a temporary truce or the start of a larger break remains unclear.

What is certain is that in the world of politics and tech, egos clash and headlines follow. This time, it ended with a phone call. But not necessarily with closure.