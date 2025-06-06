The previously unbreakable friendship between US President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk has disintegrated after Musk publicly denounced Trump's "big, beautiful" budget bill, a spectacular fallout after months of friendship.

From Stage Jumps To Sleepovers

Their partnership started with a bang on October 5, 2024, when the world's richest man, Musk, jumped onto a stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, to support Trump, wearing a black "MAGA" hat and calling himself "dark MAGA." Musk was Trump's biggest campaign contributor, giving almost $300 million.

The duo's bond deepened as Musk joined Trump in the Oval Office, bringing his son, "Lil' X," and later attended cabinet meetings, where Trump dismissed rumors of tension, saying, "Anybody unhappy with Elon? We'll throw 'em out." Musk stayed overnight at the White House, shared ice cream binges, and traveled with Trump on Air Force One and Marine One. They were also seen attending mixed martial arts matches, with Musk declaring on X, "I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man."

I don’t know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid pic.twitter.com/9b9eMyCsKy — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) October 6, 2024

Tesla Showroom And Public Support

Trump endorsed Musk's Tesla company by converting the White House South Portico into a Tesla dealership, featuring a Cybertruck and Model S. Trump said he bought a Tesla, and his aides were photographed standing in the cars as recently as last week.

The Breakup

Feuds came to a boil when Musk attacked Trump's budget bill, marking a dramatic break. As of Thursday, one of Musk's Teslas was still parked at the White House, a hangover reminder of the fallen couple.

Musk's exit from his advisory position within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) received cabinet applause, following earlier praise. Neither Trump nor Musk has made further comments on the split, leaving their one-time lively "bromance" a political history lesson.