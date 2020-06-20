Elon Musk postpones annual shareholder meeting due to COVID19 pandemic

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced to postpone the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for July 7 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the Tesla's 'Battery Day' is being delayed again and it may be combined with the annual investors` meeting later.

"We will have to postpone annual shareholder meeting, as still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of the new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later," Musk tweeted late Friday.

On Tesla 'Battery Day' event, he said: "Probably good to combine them, since they are converging in time. I`m hopeful we can announce a date after the July 4th week".

The "Powertrain and Battery Investor Day was set to tell more about the automaker`s latest development in powertrain and battery technology.

Last month, Musk updated Tesla`s upcoming event to add that it will focus just on batteries and not powertrain, reports Electrek.

Amid pressure from workers, Musk also announced that Juneteenth is "henceforth considered a US holiday at Tesla & SpaceX".

In a follow-up tweet, Musk clarified that this will "require the use of a paid-time-off day," like other holidays at the company.