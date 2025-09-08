Elon Musk on Sunday said that X is a platform where "people decide the narrative," highlighting its unique fact-checking features like Community Notes and the AI tool Grok.

Musk also criticized mainstream media for being unreliable, accusing it of "lying relentlessly" or ignoring major stories that do not fit their chosen narrative.

"As recent events have shown all too clearly, you can’t trust the legacy (fka mainstream) news at all. They lie relentlessly or simply ignore major stories that don’t fit their collectively decided narrative," Musk said in a post on X.

In another separate post on X, Musk said, "On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes data & code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking."

Musk’s remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump’s trade advisor, Peter Navarro, lashed out at him following X’s fact-check of his post on India’s Russian oil purchases.

Navarro's Post On India Buying Russian Oil

Navarro in a post on X had accused India of buying Russian oil purely for profit to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"FACTS: India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more," he said.

X User Fact-Checks His Claims

However, a on X fact-checked his claims, clarifying that India’s oil imports were primarily driven by energy security concerns and did not violate any sanctions.

"India's Russian oil purchases are for energy security, not just profit, & don't violate sanctions. While India has some tariffs, the U.S. has a trade surplus with it in services. U.S. also continues to import certain commodities from Russia which is hypocritical," the note read.

Navarro Dismisses The Community Note As "Crap"

Despite the fact-check, Navarro dismissed the Community Note as "crap" and accused Musk of allowing propaganda on the platform.

"Wow. Elon Musk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking," Navarro wrote in another post.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict “Modi’s War”

Peter Navarro’s flagged post was the latest in his series of accusations against India over its Russian oil imports, coming after the US announced 50% tariffs on Indian goods. He also recently called the Russia-Ukraine conflict “Modi’s war.”

US 50% Tariffs

The US had initially imposed a 25% tariff on India, citing what it called unfair trade practices, and later added another 25% due to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The 50% tariffs took effect on August 27.

India Is Being Unfairly Targeted

India has criticized the US decision to impose a 50% tariff, saying it is being unfairly singled out while many European countries continue large-scale imports of Russian oil and gas. New Delhi pointed out that Europe traded goods worth EUR 67.5 billion with Russia in 2024 and EUR 17.2 billion in services in 2023, despite the war. Indian officials argue this shows double standards, as Europe has not faced similar restrictions despite ongoing business with Moscow.

