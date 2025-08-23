The selection of Sergio Gor as the next US ambassador to India has revived a public spat between the Trump loyalist and tech mogul Elon Musk. Months prior to Musk's departure from the Trump administration in May, he had been engaged in a succession of heated confrontations with Gor, reaching a point where he lobbed a straightforward "snake" jab on X.

Feud Over Vetting and Nominations

In late June 2025, Elon Musk used X to label White House Presidential Personnel Office director Sergio Gor "a snake." The posting came after the New York Post reported that Gor had failed to fill out the paperwork for his own permanent security clearance, even though he had processed thousands of government workers. The White House pushed back on the reports, saying Gor's clearance was current.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Aside from the security clearance matter, the confrontation between the two men was allegedly caused by deeper tensions, such as differences over personnel matters. In a report by The Hill, Musk "chastised" Gor in Cabinet meetings regarding his recruitment process.

One of the main areas of disagreement was the retracted nomination of Jared Isaacman, a friend of Musk, to head the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). It is reported that Gor submitted a file to President Trump detailing Isaacman's previous contributions to Democrats, which led to the withdrawal of the nomination and further enraged Musk. A clarification from an administration official indicated that the ultimate decision was with the president.

Musk's Resignation

Musk's feud with Gor served as a backdrop to Musk's subsequent May resignation as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His resignation came after his first significant public disagreement with President Trump on a tax-and-spending budget bill, which Musk opposed on the grounds that it would boost the budget deficit and undermine his efforts to reduce federal spending.

ALSO READ | Trump Appoints Close Aide Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India, Hails Him As 'Great Friend'