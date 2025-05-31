New Delhi: Elon Musk's tumultuous stint in Donald Trump's administration has sparked intense backlash following a scathing New York Times expose claiming alleged frequent drug use during his time at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The report alleges Musk's frequent indulgence in ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, sparking concerns about his judgment and fitness for his government advisory role.

However, Musk vehemently dismissed the allegations during his farewell speech at the White House, with Trump by his side, launching a scorching attack on the publication instead of addressing the substance of the claims.

It's worth noting that Musk's role in the administration was part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he led a team of young staffers and employees from his companies to overhaul federal agencies.

While answering a question raised regarding this issue, Musk underscored, "The New York Times is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on the Russia Gate? Is it the same organization? I gotta check my Pulitzer counter."

Turning to Trump, he again said, "I think it is."

Aiming his gun further on the publication, he added, "I think the judge just ruled against the New York Times for their lies about the Russia-gate hoax, and they may have to give back their Pulitzer Prize. That New York Times, let's move on."

Furthermore, when White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was asked about concerns regarding Musk’s drug use, he avoided the topic, saying, "The drugs we're concerned about are the drugs pouring across the southern border. Next question."

The report further stated that Musk and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment this week about his drug use and personal life. He has previously said he was prescribed ketamine for depression, taking it about every two weeks. And he told his biographer, “I really don’t like doing illegal drugs.”

Musk’s daily medication box reportedly held around 20 pills, including Adderall, intensifying concerns about his physical and mental well-being during a period when he donated $275 million to Trump’s campaign and took on a prominent role in the administration, the report further quoted.