Elon Musk Slams Trump’s Tax Bill, Calls It 'Political Suicide' For Republican Party

Tech titan Elon Musk lashed out at former President Donald Trump's flagship tax-and-spending plan, calling it "political suicide for the Republican Party," ANI reported citing The Hills.

"Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," Musk said in an X post on Saturday. In another message, he branded the Senate draft as "utterly insane and destructive," adding, "It will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!" The Hill noted.

Musk had earlier denounced the bill as a "disgusting abomination," writing on X in early June, “Shame on those who voted for it — you know you did wrong, you know it,” according to The Hill.

On Saturday, Senate Republicans narrowly pushed forward the 1,000-page bill aimed at enacting Trump’s agenda, despite resistance from Senators Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Paul objected to the proposed $5 trillion debt limit increase, while Tillis cautioned that the bill could slash $38.9 billion in Medicaid funding for North Carolina.

Musk also engaged in a public feud with Trump following his departure from the Trump administration, during which he called for the former president's impeachment and accused him of being linked to the files of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Amid mounting conservative dissent, US President Donald Trump has urged Senate Republicans to overrule the chamber's parliamentarian to secure passage of key provisions in the sweeping domestic policy bill, The Hill reported.

(With ANI inputs)