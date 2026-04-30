The end of the Pi Phone? Musk spotted using a Rs 2.29 lakh rival device in viral courtroom photo

The wealthiest person in the world, Elon Musk, has been generating news not because of his new rocket launch, but thanks to the smartphone in his hands. The businessman was seen entering a federal court in California as the OpenAI case continues, wielding the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max. The news about the tech mogul holding a phone by Apple generated a lot of buzz among fans, as Elon Musk repeatedly hinted at the idea of creating his own "Tesla Pi Phone."

Musk's phone: iPhone 17 Pro Max

Based on eyewitness reports and photos posted during the OpenAI trial, Elon Musk uses an iPhone 17 Pro Max in the color variation Deep Blue. As part of the latest generation iPhones, which have just appeared on the market in September 2025, Musk's phone boasts a triple rear camera system.

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Key specifications of Musk's phone:

A set of three sensors with 48 megapixels at the rear of the smartphone for professional-quality pictures.

An OLED panel with maximum luminance level.

Titanium design in the iconic Deep Blue version.

Price in India: How much does it cost?

The iPhone 17 Pro lineup continues to be among the priciest consumer electronics devices. The pricing of the lineup in India includes the following prices:

iPhone 17 Pro (Base): Starting from Rs 134,900.

iPhone 17 Pro Max (Base): Starting from Rs 149,900.

iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB Top-of-the-Line): Available for Rs 229,900.

Considering Musk's love for powerful technology products, he probably uses the priciest 1 TB iPhone model.

Is there any truth in rumors of Musk's 'Tesla Pi Phone'?

Rumours about Musk releasing a $157 Tesla Pi Phone to "crush Apple" have been circulating online but have not received any official confirmation from Tesla yet.

In an interview given in a podcast recently, Musk reiterated that he does not feel comfortable entering the smartphone business unless Apple and Google "start acting like jerks," such as being app gatekeepers or banning apps.

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