Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel Named In Fresh Batch Of Epstein Files

Freshly disclosed files from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate reveal that the disgraced financier continued to maintain ties with several high-profile political and business leaders, including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon, years after his 2007 conviction.

The documents totaling over 8,500 pages of flight logs, schedules, financial records, and phone messages were provided to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is probing Epstein’s links with powerful global figures.