/Emirates A380 declares emergency over Europe, diverts to Frankfurt mid-flight

An Emirates Airbus A380 flying from Dubai to London Heathrow made an unscheduled landing in Frankfurt on Thursday after a passenger suffered a medical emergency onboard. Flight EK31 declared a general emergency over Europe, landed safely in Germany and arranged onward travel to London, as UAE authorities pursued an investigation into Wednesday’s security incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai.
Emirates confirmed that EK31 was diverted on October 1 after the passenger required medical help during the journey. The cabin crew provided assistance in the air, and medical teams were arranged to meet the aircraft in Frankfurt. The passenger left the aircraft for further treatment after landing, according to the airline.
“Emirates can confirm that flight EK31 from Dubai to London Heathrow diverted to Frankfurt on 1 October due to a medical emergency involving a passenger onboard,” an Emirates spokesperson said.
Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft, an Airbus A380-861 registered A6-EDX, transmitting squawk code 7700 before descending towards Frankfurt. The code is used by flight crews to alert air traffic control to a general emergency. Aviation tracking site AIRLIVE reported that the aircraft had been cruising at about 40,000 feet before the diversion.
The aircraft landed safely at Frankfurt Airport. Emirates said arrangements were made for the flight to continue to London Heathrow after the passenger received medical attention.
“We apologise to customers for the delay. The health and safety of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority,” the airline said.
The Frankfurt diversion came a day after a separate security incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia after an altercation in the cockpit, according to the UAE Foreign Ministry.
Israeli officials said the co-pilot attacked and injured Captain Smit Machchhar during the flight. Passengers and crew intervened, and another flight crew aboard the aircraft helped bring the Boeing 737 down safely in Tabuk. More than 170 passengers were onboard, according to reports from Reuters and AP.
UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered a specialised Public Prosecution team to investigate the circumstances, motive and any evidence of planning connected with the Flydubai incident. The ministry said the inquiry will also examine any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent.
“The Ministry affirmed that the UAE's judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears its flag. Accordingly, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even when they occur outside UAE territory,” the statement said.
Flydubai has said the motive is still under formal investigation. The UAE Foreign Ministry has asked the public to rely on official information until investigators complete their work.
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