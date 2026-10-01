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Emirates A380 declares emergency over Europe, diverts to Frankfurt mid-flight

Emirates EK31 from Dubai to London diverted to Frankfurt after a passenger medical emergency. The A380 landed safely and onward travel was arranged.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 10:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
Emirates A380 declares emergency over Europe, diverts to Frankfurt mid-flight
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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Emirates A380 declares emergency over Europe, diverts to Frankfurt mid-flight
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